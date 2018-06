Survivors of gun violence, families of victims from Newtown, Virginia Tech, and Tuscon shootings, gun owners, and law enforcement will rally today in Washington, DC as part of the ‘No More Names: National Drive to Reduce Gun Violence’ tour.

This morning, FOX43 Morning News talked with Pam Simon, Gabrielle Gifford’s Community Outreach Director and survivor of the 2011 shootings in Tucson, Arizona.

