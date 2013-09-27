Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

HSFF- Bishop McDevitt v Susquehanna Township

Posted 11:53 PM, September 27, 2013, by , Updated at 03:32PM, October 7, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.