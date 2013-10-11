Flooding closes roads in Dauphin County

A flash flood warning has been issued for Dauphin County by the National Weather Service (NWS), and Dauphin County Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries and George P. Hartwick, III are encouraging residents, particularly those near flood-prone areas, to closely monitor conditions and be prepared for flash flooding.

“Over the next 24 hours, please be prepared for flash flooding along small streams and creeks,” said Pries, who has oversight of the county’s Emergency Management Agency (DEMA). “We’re closely monitoring conditions and are ready to respond and provide assistance to municipalities in need.”

The flash flood warning is in effect through Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6 a.m., according to the NWS. More heavy showers are expected today and may bring the potential for localized flooding, particularly along creeks and low-lying areas.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the Swatara Creek at Middletown and at Hershey. The Swatara Creek at Hershey is expected to crest around 8 p.m. tonight at 7.5 feet, which is slightly above flood stage (7 feet). In Middletown, the creek is predicted to crest tonight slightly above flood stage at 11.6 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet.

The Susquehanna River is not expected to reach action level, according to the NWS.

The following roadways in Dauphin County have been temporarily closed due to flash flooding:

City of Harrisburg Maclay Street between 7 th and Cameron streets Cameron Street between Maclay and Herr streets Herr Street between 7 th and Cameron streets 5 th and Market streets 1400 Block of Market Street

Conewago Township Prospect Road Bridge Koser Road Bridge Valley Road Bridge Hertzler Road Bridge Beverly Bridge (Old Hershey Road) Beagle Road Elm Road

Derry Township Eby Road Sunset Road Wood Road Clifton Heights Road in 800 Block Cloverleaf at 322 West

Londonderry Township River Road between Water and Hollandale roads Engle Road at Lancaster County border Swatara Creek Road between Route 230 and Iron Mine Run Road Hoffer and Route 230 Swatara Creek between Route 240 and Newberry Swatara Creek between Bridge and Schoolhouse roads

Lower Swatara Township Lumber and Spring Garden streets

Middle Paxton Township Clarks Valley Road due to a downed tree and power lines

Susquehanna Township Paxton Church Rd between Shutt Mill and Walker Mill roads State Farm Drive

Swatara Township City Park Drive Lawnford Way



“For your safety, do not attempt to drive through flooded roads or areas that are blocked off,” said Haste. “Take an alternate route.”

“Stay tuned to local emergency alert stations or a weather radio to get the most up-to-date warnings and instructions,” said Hartwick.

Please visit www.ReadyPA.org for safety tips, emergency kit checklists and family plan templates.

(Source: Dauphin County Commissioners)