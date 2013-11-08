Police: Report of suspicious activity at elementary school was misunderstanding

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Posted 4:13 PM, November 8, 2013, by , Updated at 04:14PM, November 8, 2013
Reported suspicious activity at a Cumberland County elementary school turned out to be a misunderstanding, according to Camp Hill Borough police.

Authorities received a report  on Thursday of suspicious activity at Eisenhower Elementary School. According to police reports, a younger, white adult female with blond hair arrived in front of the school to pick up a student for a play date.  The child the woman was looking for had already left the school.

Police reported earlier that the child was not supposed to be picked up by any adult and did not have a play date scheduled.

Now investigators say it was simply a misunderstanding and there was nothing suspicious going on.