Bundle up with layers early tomorrow

DIVING TO THE 20S

Skies will continue to clear tonight as this morning’s cold front pulls away allowing high pressure to take control of our weather. Even with the breeze temperatures will still be able to get quite cold and plummet to the mid 20s however, wind chills will be running in the teens by morning. Be sure to bundle up the children before heading to the bus stop, it will be cold!

SUNSHINE LITTLE HELP

Sunshine returns tomorrow but will do little to warm us. Upper level trof remains planted over the area keeping the cold pool of air funneling in. Highs will run about 15 degrees below average only making it to about 40 degrees. Again the winds will be breezy making it feel more like the low 30s so that is what you need to dress for when heading out.

SLOWLY WARMING

High pressure will slide a bit east and upper level trough lifts out of here allowing for temperatures to climb. With plenty of sunshine, highs should make to the upper 40s to low 50s despite a very cold start Thursday morning. Friday, there will be a quick moving disturbance towards evening producing a few more clouds but we should see temperatures finally back into the low to mid 50s under mostly sunny skies

THE WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Much milder for the weekend with highs returning to the mid and upper 50s. It will be dry and sunny to start the weekend but a few rain showers will be possible for Sunday triggered by a warm front and the threat continues through the early morning hours of Tuesday until a cold front sweeps through and brings any rain threat to an end. Upper 50s for Sunday, milder with highs possibly reaching 60 degrees or a bit better Monday and with mild morning lows Tuesday we could hit 60 again before colder air returns mid-week.

MaryEllen Pann, Chief Meteorologist

