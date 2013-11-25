Arrest warrant issued Laquan Pierrelouis in York City double homicide

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a double homicide that happened over the weekend in York City.

Police say Laquan Anderson Pierrelouis, 22, of York, is wanted in the deaths of 23-year-old Braydon Aldinger and 26-year-old Derek Ferree.

Investigators say Pierrelouis and an unknown Hispanic man met the victims in the 500 block of West Mason Avenue for a drug deal around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Aldinger and Ferree were killed when a fight erupted during the drug deal.

Pierrelouis’ last known address is 936 West King Street in York City.

Anyone with information a is asked to contact police at 717-846-1234.