Pennsylvania State Police Stress Importance of Seatbelt Use During Busy Holiday Travel Period

The upcoming holiday season will bring with it winter weather and heavy traffic volume as people travel to spend time with family and friends. The combination of potentially hazardous weather and more vehicles on the road increases the possibility of being involved in a crash.

The Pennsylvania State Police would like to remind travelers to abide by the law and buckle up. Doing so just might save your life. In 2012, during a 10 month period, State Police from Troop H (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry, and York counties) investigated 57 fatal crashes. In those crashes, a total of 62 people were killed. Of those 62 people, 30 people were not wearing a seatbelt and 6 were riding a motorcycle without a helmet. In the same period in 2013, Troop H members investigated 44 fatal crashes. In those crashes, 50 people were killed. Of those 50 people, 24 people were not wearing a seatbelt and 5 were riding a motorcycle without a helmet.

Pennsylvania state law requires that all drivers and front seat passengers in vehicles, light trucks, and motor homes must wear seat belts. If you are transporting passengers, those age eight (8) or older but less than age 18 must wear seat belts. All drivers are responsible for securing children from birth up to 8 years of age in an approved child passenger restraint system or appropriately fitting child booster seat. Any person who operates or rides a motorcycle must wear protective headgear unless they are 21 years of age or older and has been licensed to operate a motorcycle for not less than two full calendar years OR has completed a motorcycle safety course approved by PennDOT or the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. All individuals operating a motorcycle on a learners’ permit must wear a helmet regardless of age.

By wearing seatbelts and helmets, we can save lives and ensure you get to your destination safely, especially over the holiday season.