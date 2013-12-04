Armed Robbery at Cracker Barrel Restaurant

Susquehanna Township Police responded to an armed robbery that was in progress at Cracker Barrel in Susquehanna Township.

According to police, an employee called 911 around 9:55AM Tuesday, after three masked men entered the restaurant, located on the 2500 block of Brindle Drive, and began taking employees and customers to the back of the restaurant.

Officers responded quickly and surrounded the restaurant. While they were surrounding, three armed men ran out the front door and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Police arrested Nathan Mosley, 43, George Stoney Sr, 40, and Torey Dobbin, 41 all of Harrisburg after a brief foot pursuit.

Three loaded handguns, money, jewelry, cell phones, and other items that had been stolen were recovered.

Officials say the getaway car was a 2014 Ford Escape that had been stolen in Sunbury earlier on Tuesday. According to police, all three men were on probation/Parole.

They were taken to the Central booking Center for processing and arraignment.

Each of the men are charged with four counts of robbery, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property, and person not to possess firearms.