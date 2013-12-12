PA Lottery Urges Responsible Play as Mega Millions Offers $400 Million Jackpot

With excitement building for Friday night’s $400 million Mega Millions® jackpot – the second-largest jackpot in that game’s history – the Pennsylvania Lottery today encouraged players to please play responsibly.

To help players manage pooled ticket purchases with other players, the Lottery offers “Pool Play” forms on its website at www.palottery.com. Forms are available for the Mega Millions, Powerball®, Match 6 Lotto and Millionaire Raffle games.

In addition to offering space to list the names of pool members, the forms include the current jackpot and next drawing date. Forms are not a substitute for a lottery ticket, may not be used to claim a prize, and will not be accepted as evidence of an entry into any lottery game.

The Lottery today also reminded players that its games make great holiday gift ideas for anyone age 18 and older, but players should refrain from giving tickets as gifts to minors.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has teamed with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and other lotteries to educate the public about age-appropriate lottery play. The council is online at www.ncpgambling.org.

As part of its social responsibility mission, the Pennsylvania Lottery also funds and promotes the Pennsylvania Compulsive Gambling hotline, 1-800-848-1880. To learn more about the warning signs of problem gambling and available services, visit www.palottery.state.pa.us/About-PA-Lottery/Play-Responsibly.aspx.