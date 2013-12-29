Mechanicsburg man arrested after fight spills into street

A Mechanicsburg man was arrested Saturday after trading punches with another man in the middle of a Upper Allen Township street.

Shawn Cavanaugh, 41, is charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Police were dispatched around 3:43 p.m. to the 2500 block of Chestnut Street for a report of two men fighting in the road.

According to police reports, Cavanaugh and the other man had been fighting inside a residence when it spilled out onto the street.

Cavanaugh was arrested and taken to Carlisle Hospital for treatment.

He was then placed in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6.