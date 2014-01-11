Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory in effect for parts of the area

The National Weather Service in State College, PA has extended an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties for ice jams and rain until 8:00 P.M. There have been reports of flooded roadways and poor drainage, especially in urban areas. More areas of flooded roads may occur, and current flooded areas may get worse with more rainfall expected over the next couple of hours. Elevated levels on small creeks and streams are also possible. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, NJ has issued and Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Berks County until 8:30 P.M. An area of very heavy rainfall has moved across the county, with one-half inch to one inch reports of rainfall. The combination of heavy rainfall, frozen ground creating runoff, and some ice in streams and creeks could lead to some flooded areas along highways, streets, underpasses, drainage areas, and other low lying spots.