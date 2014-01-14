Former state revenue supervisor bound over to court on sexual assault charges

Sexual assault charges against former Department of Revenue district supervisor, Albert Forlizzi, II, were bound over to court today after a preliminary hearing.

Forlizzi, who was the supervisor of the Department of Revenue’s Harrisburg District Office at the time of these accusations, is accused of having unwanted indecent contact with a female employee he supervised.

At today’s hearing, that employee described how Forlizzi sexually assaulted her over a period of 22 months. She described how she felt isolated with nowhere to turn when Forlizzi made sexual advance towards her on an almost daily basis. The victim alleges that his unwanted sexual advances started shortly after she was transferred into his department in November 2011 and lasted until August 2013. The victim told the police that she felt all alone and was afraid to speak up for fear of losing her job.

Charges against Forlizzi, include Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, Official Oppression, Stalking, Indecent Exposure and Unlawful Restraint.

His next court date is scheduled for March 3, 2014, for a formal arraignment in the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas.