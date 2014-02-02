Help local pets find new homes

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Posted 11:06 AM, February 2, 2014, by , Updated at 12:03PM, February 2, 2014
As part of FOX43 Morning News’ Super Bowl special, we are teaming up with a number of local animal shelters to help find new homes for cats and dogs. The animal shelters featured on Sunday’s program (in order of appearance):

Adams County SPCA
11 Goldenville Rd.
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-8876

Canine Rescue of Central PA
(717) 232-1644
info@crcpa.org

Animal Rescue
2 Heritage Farm Drive
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 993-3232

Humane Society of Lebanon County
150 North Ramona Rd.
Myerstown, PA 17067
(717) 628-1369

Humane Society of Harrisburg
7790 Grayson Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17111
(717) 564-3320

Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter
1 E King St.
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 477-8025

Castaway Critters
P.O. Box 1421
Harrisburg, PA 17105-1421
(717) 831-5010
info@castawaycritters.org