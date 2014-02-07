Dover man charged with multiple burglaries

A Dover man is arrested and charged with multiple burglaries involving the theft of copper piping from vacant or abandoned homes.

James Bruce Boring III, of the 3500 block of Middleboro Road in Dover Township, has been charged with or will be charged with the following burglaries

January 2012 – Residence in the 900 block of Conewago Road in Dover Township

July 2013 and August 2013 – Residence in the 2300 block of Tower Drive in Dover Township (Burglarized twice)

November 2013 & two times in January 2014 – Residence in the 2900 block of Village Square Drive in Dover Township (Burglarized a total of three times)

December 2013 – Residence in the 2500 block of Locust Road in Dover Township

December 2013 – Residence in the 3400 block of Sycamore Road in Dover Township

December 2013 – Residence in the 3200 block of Davidsburg Road in Dover Township

January 2014 – Residence in the 3300 block of Night-N-Gale Drive in Dover Township

January 2014 – Residence in the 3600 block of Tower Drive in Dover Township

Some of the charges have been filed before Magisterial District Justice David Eshbach and others are still awaiting damage estimates.

Charges against Boring III include:

Burglary

Criminal Trespass

Theft by Unlawful Taking

Receiving Stolen Property

Criminal Mischief

The investigations into these crimes continue



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647 or use the crime tip reporting portion of this website