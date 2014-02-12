Man charged in fatal shooting of Amish horse

Police charge a Lancaster County man in the fatal shooting of a horse last year. On November 25, 2013, an Amish man reported to police that he was driving north in a horse and buggy with his wife and children ages seven, nine and twelve in the 100 block of North Ronks Road at about 9 pm.

As a northbound vehicle passed the buggy, the victim said he heard a firecracker type noise at which time his horse spooked and bolted. The victim regained control of the horse and continued on to his farm, unaware that the noise was a gunshot. After arriving home, he found that his horse was bleeding from the mouth. A veterinarian was called, but the horse died prior to the veterinarian’s arrival.

A necropsy of the horse conducted at the New Bolton Center in Kennett Square. It was discovered that the horse died as a result of a gunshot wound to its left chest.

As a result of an extensive investigation, East Lampeter Township Police today arrested Timothy Antonio Diggs, Jr., 22, of Ronks. Charges against Diggs include Recklessly Endangering another Person, Propulsion of Missiles into an Occupied Vehicle or on to roadway, and Cruelty to Animals.

Diggs is already being held at Lancaster County Prison after a December 2, 2013 search of his apartment uncovered stolen firearms and a stolen motorcycle from two separate burglaries in East Lampeter Township and Upper Leacock