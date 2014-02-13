Deadly crash in York County

A Dover man is killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in North Codorus Township.

Southwestern Regional police said Brandon Krichten 32, was driving his 1997 Ford Explorer along Bentz Road around 3p.m., when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Stoverstown Road. He collided with a 2001 Ford Wind-star minivan.

Krichten and his passenger Ronald Smith, 31 of Spring Grove were immediately ejected from the Explorer killing Krichten instantly, police say.

The driver of the mini van, 42-year-old Chad McWilliams of Red Lion and Smith were taken to York Hospital for non life threatening injuries police say.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Nik Johnson at 717-225-1333 ext. 1112.