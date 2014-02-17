Police charge a Lancaster county man with attempted homicide after they say he attacked his girlfriend with a knife. State police responded to a home on Hilltop Lane in New Providence Township Sunday morning where troopers say Lee Kellenberger stabbed Michele Lefever multiple times. Kellenberger is in jail on $750,000 bail. Lefever is being treated. There’s no update on her condition.
New Providence man accused of stabbing girlfriend multiple times
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
