New Providence man accused of stabbing girlfriend multiple times

Posted 2:18 AM, February 17, 2014, by , Updated at 05:31AM, February 17, 2014
Police charge a Lancaster county man with attempted homicide after they say he attacked his girlfriend with a knife.  State police responded to a home on Hilltop Lane in New Providence Township Sunday morning where troopers say Lee Kellenberger stabbed Michele Lefever multiple times.  Kellenberger is in jail on $750,000 bail.  Lefever is being treated.  There’s no update on her condition.