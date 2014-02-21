The National Weather Service in State College, PA has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dauphin, York, Lebanon, Lancaster and Berks counties through 3 P.M. Dense fog will reduce visibilities to a half mile or less at times through the rest of the morning. This will make travel difficult at times.
Dense Fog Advisory in effect for parts of our region
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
