Dense Fog Advisory in effect for parts of our region

The National Weather Service in State College, PA has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dauphin, York, Lebanon, Lancaster and Berks counties through 3 P.M. Dense fog will reduce visibilities to a half mile or less at times through the rest of the morning. This will make travel difficult at times.

