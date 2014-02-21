Dense Fog Advisory in effect for parts of our region

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

February 21, 2014
The National Weather Service in State College, PA has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dauphin, York, Lebanon, Lancaster and Berks counties through 3 P.M.  Dense fog will reduce visibilities to a half mile or less at times through the rest of the morning. This will make travel difficult at times.