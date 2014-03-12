A late night fire destroys a garage in York county. Flames broke out around 9:45 last night along the 77-hundred block of Gnastown Road in Jackson Township. Crews arrived to find fire pouring from the roof — it took about a half hour for them to get it under control, no one was hurt.
Jackson Township Garage Fire
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
