Computer hackers are getting really crafty with their scams, using very convincing emails to fish for our personal data. Today, tech reporter Rich Demuro joins us to explain what email ‘phishing’ is and going over what you need to know to protect yourself.
Tech Report: Avoiding Phishing E-mail Scams
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
State Dept. of Revenue, IRS warn of potential tax scams
-
PHEAA urges caution as millions are being victimized by student loan scams & misleading solicitations
-
FTC warns customer of technical support scam
-
Police warn of iTunes gift card scam affecting one Adams County church
-
AG Shapiro warns of mortgage modification scams across PA
-
-
Attorney General’s office cracking down on puppy mills and pet scams
-
Baseball players from Central Pennsylvania invited to the White House
-
Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office issues phone scam warning
-
State senator proposes Pennsylvania commission to defend against municipal cyber attacks
-
How to get a copy of the data Facebook has on you
-
-
FOX43 Finds Out: Avoiding a high interest rate
-
Scam Watch: Scams targeting veterans
-
Teenager, unexpected to live past childhood, graduates from high school in Dauphin County