Teen spends $31k wrongly deposited into his bank account; bank wants money back

(MyFox8) ATHENS, Ga. — A bank wrongly deposited $31,000 into a Georgia teenager’s bank account, who then went on a spending spree and pocketed over $20,000 in cash.

Now, the bank is asking for the money back.

The erroneous deposit happened on March 7 when a Madison County man went into a First Citizens Bank in Athens and made a $31,000 deposit.

Because there were several people by the same name with accounts at the bank, the teller accidentally deposited the money into the wrong account, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

On March 17, the victim called the bank and reported the money was missing from his account. Following an investigation, the bank determined the money had been deposited into an 18-year-old’s account who had withdrawn at least $20,000 and spent over $5,000 on his ATM card, according to the report.

The 18-year-old entered the bank on March 18 attempting to withdraw more money from the account, but a teller informed him of the bank’s mistake. The 18-year-old told the teller the money was from an inheritance.

A deputy went to the teen’s home where he again insisted the money came from his grandmother’s estate. The deputy informed the teen the bank wants the money as soon as possible. The teen told the deputy he would go to the bank and settle the matter without going to the jail, however he never showed up.

Banking officials told investigators last week if they don’t receive the money they will prosecute, according to the report.

As of Thursday, no charges have been filed.

Read More: Athens Banner-Herald