Teen spends $31k wrongly deposited into his bank account; bank wants money back

(MyFox8) ATHENS, Ga. — A bank wrongly deposited $31,000 into a Georgia teenager’s bank account, who then went on a spending spree and pocketed over $20,000 in cash.
Now, the bank is asking for the money back.
The erroneous deposit happened on March 7 when a Madison County man went into a First Citizens Bank in Athens and made a $31,000 deposit.
Because there were several people by the same name with accounts at the bank, the teller accidentally deposited the money into the wrong account, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
On March 17, the victim called the bank and reported the money was missing from his account. Following an investigation, the bank determined the money had been deposited into an 18-year-old’s account who had withdrawn at least $20,000 and spent over $5,000 on his ATM card, according to the report.
The 18-year-old entered the bank on March 18 attempting to withdraw more money from the account, but a teller informed him of the bank’s mistake. The 18-year-old told the teller the money was from an inheritance.
A deputy went to the teen’s home where he again insisted the money came from his grandmother’s estate. The deputy informed the teen the bank wants the money as soon as possible. The teen told the deputy he would go to the bank and settle the matter without going to the jail, however he never showed up.
Banking officials told investigators last week if they don’t receive the money they will prosecute, according to the report.
As of Thursday, no charges have been filed.
Read More: Athens Banner-Herald
scallywagy
Behaving with ethics and a code of honor or just hoping that no one notices? Is one under a legal obligation to return misappropriated goods, funds, etc?
Is being morally wrong the same as being legally wrong?
judy
It was employee error. The employee should have verfied date of birth and social. AND what teenager is going to know he cannot keep it. I think the bank should eat it and not prosecute.
kidsneedtogrowup
I agree, yes, it is wrong for the teen to keep it. But if he thought it was his money from his grandmother's estate, is he really in the wrong? I agree the bank should have to eat the loss because it all comes down to job training and the teller should have verified the man's SSN and DOB once seeing that there was more than one account with the bank under the same name as his…..just my thoughts.
barry
He knew it wasn't his to keep, or he wouldn't have been trying to spend it all so quickly.
brohdaw
First, can they prove there was some type of estate that this teen could have mistaken the money for? If so, it's never been a teen's job to prove otherwise – he had no reason to question the money. At the title, my first thought was this boy knew this wasn't his money so this will be the easiest question I had to answer and that answer was going to be "Yes, he knew it wasn't his money, he is old enough to know right from wrong and check with the bank or maybe even his parents" but after reading this article, it isn't so black and white. You cannot charge him with anything if he is telling the truth then it's just as much an error in his part as it is the banks…if you press charges against him then you need to press charges against the bank's error too, right? (Isn't that logical – if one is charged for error of thinking then the other should be charged with an error of action). Again, I am sure there is a way to find out for sure and truthfully if he had a reason for believing that.
If he did spend it and he did know it wasn't his, I still do not think charges should be any more than a misdemeanor – yes, I know this is why some kids act the way they do today but he did not do anything dangerous to anyone. He is also a teenager who seen a heck of a lot of money in his account, what do you think he was going to do? There is a focus of honesty here but not everyone is honest, Lord knows that so should he be in "big" trouble because he's not honest? I think more appropriate would be for him to work for people (with no pay) of those less fortunate than even himself before the money, pay the money back, and a fine…other than that – this is more of a moral issue than a criminal intent, and technically he didn't steal it, it was laid in his lap – so to speak. I honestly think only adults would have reported this – it's sad but think about it and you know that's the truth.
