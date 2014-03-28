Body of young man found in Swatara Creek

Pennsylvania State Police recovered the body of 21-year old Max Duesterhoeft around 11AM on Friday in Swatara Creek. He was located by troopers using a boat and a cadaver dog. Troopers said he was found about a mile southwest of where he was last seen in the 600 block of Pine Road in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

Max’s uncle Glenn Simmons said that Max got along well with everybody and he cared about people from the moment he met them. Max was last seen early Saturday morning at a party where troopers said he took his shoes off and walked towards Swatara Creek.

His family had been conducting their own unofficial search for Max throughout the week. Matthew Eichelberger spoke with max every day for the last few months. “If you showed him respect he showed you respect. He didn’t think he was above anybody else, he didn’t think he was below anybody else. No matter what job you had it didn’t matter, you ran across him he was definitely talking to you. He was a great friend to talk to about anything” said Eichelberger.

Eichelberger also said that Max was going to leave in a few weeks to go back to school and study information technology. A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said they will conduct an autopsy to determine Max’s exact cause of death.