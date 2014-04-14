Students Returning to School this Week

Students at a Pittsburgh area high school will return to school Wednesday one week after a student went on a stabbing spree there hurting 21 students and a security guard. Teachers will return Monday morning and students will be able to visit the school with their families on Tuesdays. Franklin Regional School District officials announced their reopening plans over the weekend. Authorities say 16-year-old Alex Hribal attacked students at the high school with a pair of kitchen knives. He faces four counts of attemtped homicide and 21 counts of aggravated assault.