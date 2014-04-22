Warm showers for Tuesday, colder Wednesday

SHOWERS: As a cold front approaches, we’re dealt some clouds and showers for the afternoon hours. We’ll get temperatures to climb into the low 70s with showers and an embedded thunderstorm or two slipping through during the daylight hours. Showers end in the evening, with winds picking up and temps dropping overnight.

COOL & WINDY: A lobe of colder air drops in for Wednesday. Clouds will begin to break through the day, but gusty winds will help transport cooler air holding highs to the upper 50s. It’s a one day deal though.

WARMING UP: High pressure brings sunshine and milder air for Thursday. Highs hit the middle 60s. Friday we await another system, but we warm to near 70° before it arrives. More clouds roll in and rain chances ramp up later in the day.

WEEKEND: The weather looks a tad unsettled. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance for some spotty showers. It’s mild Saturday, with highs near 70°. Sunday, it’s cooler with highs only near 60°. Better rain chances arrive as we move toward Monday.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

“Try not to become a man of success but a man of value.” – Albert Einstein

– Jeff Jumper, WPMT FOX43 Morning Meteorologist

