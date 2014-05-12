Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

GOTHAM – FOX’s new show to air Mondays 8PM this Fall

The new series GOTHAM, will start this fall Mondays at 8PM, on WPMT FOX43.

GOTHAM traces the rise of the great DC Comics Super-Villains and vigilantes, revealing an entirely new chapter that has never been told. From executive producer/writer Bruno Heller (“The Mentalist,” “Rome”) and starring Ben McKenzie (“Southland,” “The O.C.”), Jada Pinkett Smith (“Hawthorne,” “Collateral”) and Donal Logue (“Vikings,” “Sons of Anarchy”), GOTHAM follows one cop, destined for greatness, as he navigates a dangerously corrupt city teetering on the edge of evil, and chronicles the birth of one of the most popular super heroes of our time.

