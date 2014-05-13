BREAKING: Police look for man after truck slams into Maryland TV station

Ray Sanchez, (CNN) — A Maryland TV station was evacuated Tuesday as police looked for a man who smashed a truck through the station lobby and screamed that he was God, authorities and witnesses said.

The official Twitter account of Baltimore County Public Safety said the first call from station WMAR in Towson was received at 11:45 a.m. There was a report of a disturbance, with a man banging on the door trying to get in.

Within minutes, authorities said, there was another call about a truck in the station’s lobby.

Mike Marion, a commercial production producer at WMAR, told CNN that he was in his office when he heard a loud sound.

“I heard someone rattling the door in a violent manner and screaming started: ‘Let me in, let me in, I’m (expletive) God. You have to let me in‎. Let me in,'” Marion said. “I saw a young … male in his 20s, no older than 30, blue oxford shirt with a black sling backpack, get into a large racing green landscaping truck. He backed it out of visitors space … began ramming the building … smashed through first section of atrium…The last thing I saw, the truck was fully in the lobby.”

Marion said he never saw the suspect get out of the truck. The building was evacuated as officers searched for the suspect. No injuries were reported.

The motive was unknown.

The WMAR Twitter account reported that the building was on lockdown.

