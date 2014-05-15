York man arrested for sharing child pornography over the internet

According to the State Attorney General’s office a York man faces charges for sharing child pornography over the Internet.

Officials say Joseph Bailey, 42, York, used a peer-to-peer network to share files containing prepubescent children engaged in sexual acts. Agents working undercover successfully downloaded five of the files and identified Bailey as the source.

Authorities said they searched Bailey’s apartment and seized multiple computers, external hard drives, cell phones and tablets, as well as a loaded .38 caliber handgun that he was prohibited from possessing.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged with five counts of distribution of child pornography, five counts of possession of child pornography, one count of criminal use of a communication facility and one count of persons not to possess a firearm.

He was sent to York County Prison on $5,000 bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled May 23.