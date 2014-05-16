Caught on camera: Little girl hit by car survives

(CNN) A car fleeing police in Erie, Pennsylvania last weekend loses control and strikes a little girl.

The girl, amazingly enough, somehow survives the impact with a few minor injuries.

What started out as a typical Friday night for Cassidy Wall and her little sister Zmyiah, quickly took a drastic turn.

“Right now, I’m scared of cars because of what happened to me on Friday night.”Says Cassidy.

The 8-year-old was riding her scooter just outside of her home when a car fleeing police hit a parked car, which then crashed into her, sending her flying.

“I fell, and flew in the air, and I landed on my head.”

If you watch the video above closely, you’ll see her 5-year-old sister Zmyiah is able to get out of the say just in time.

“The car crashed in and then she got hit, and she flew all the way up in the sky, and fell on her head.” Said Zmyiah

Cassidy suffered a concussion in the crash and her little sister has some bumps and bruises.

But the entire family is traumatized by the incident.

BUT THE ENTIRE FAMILY, IS TRAUMATIZED BY THE INCIDENT.

“I was terrified. I still am terrified. As a father, you don’t want that to happen to your children. It’s crazy.” says Cassidy’s father.