Lancaster City police are seeking tips as they investigate a home burglary that occurred Friday morning. It happened along the 300 block North Mulberry Street.

Anyone with information on the man pictured in the surveillance photograph should contact Detective David Weiser at (717) 735-3362, or call the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

Police are asking the public to contact 911 immediately if they see the man.