State Police in Carlisle arrested a Shippensburg man Friday morning for aggravated indecent assault of a minor.

Police say 26-year-old Travis Martin sexually assaulted a juvenile female between the ages 13 and 15 in the area of Ritner Highway in South Newton Township, Cumberland County.

Police believe the contact happened between January 2011 to May 2013.

Martin is now charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors.