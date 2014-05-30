Drug charges stem from traffic stop

A Reinholds man is in prison after a traffic stop leads to several drug charges. Police pulled Matthew D. Gerhart, 32, over on March 19th, for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. They soon discovered Gerhart was in possession of mushrooms (containing psilocin), marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute (mushrooms), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Without a License, and a traffic violation. The complaint was filed before Magisterial District Justice David Miller. On May 22, 2014, a warrant was obtained for Gerhart, and he was taken into custody at a residence in Akron. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.