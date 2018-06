Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash along Route 10 in Caernarvon Township on Saturday night.

Nathan E. Baker, 22, of Honey Brook, was drivingĀ north along Route 10 around 9:20 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle near Shirktown Road and hit an oncoming vehicle, police said.

Baker was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, Lauren Newswanger, 30, was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.