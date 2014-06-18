Entrepreneur Barbie Inspiring Girls

2014 is the year of the female entrepreneur!

This year alone female entrepreneurs have graced the cover of TIME’s Most Influential People issue, and are leading 1 in 5 startups. Always a reflection of the times, female entrepreneurs are changing the world, surpassing their goals and living their dreams and Barbie is right there with them.

Barbie has had 150+ careers encouraging girls to turn their dreams into realities and this year is no different. With the launch of Entrepreneur Barbie, available now, Barbie is blazing trails along with other female leaders who are proud to be the boss.

Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code and Rosie O’Neill, co-founder of the gourmet candy boutique, Sugarfina are sharing how this icon is now inspiring a new generation of girls.