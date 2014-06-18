Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Entrepreneur Barbie Inspiring Girls

Posted 8:01 AM, June 18, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

2014 is the year of the female entrepreneur!

This year alone female entrepreneurs have graced the cover of TIME’s Most Influential People issue, and are leading 1 in 5 startups. Always a reflection of the times, female entrepreneurs are changing the world, surpassing their goals and living their dreams and Barbie is right there with them.

Barbie has had 150+ careers encouraging girls to turn their dreams into realities and this year is no different. With the launch of Entrepreneur Barbie, available now, Barbie is blazing trails along with other female leaders who are proud to be the boss.
Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code and Rosie O’Neill, co-founder of the gourmet candy boutique, Sugarfina are sharing how this icon is now inspiring a new generation of girls.