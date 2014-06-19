Drier air and clearing skies will lead to cooler morning lows

THIS EVENING: Shower threat will end. Skies will clear slowly and we could actually get some breaks of sunshine before sunset as drier air pours in from the north. Temperatures will fall out of the 70s to the mid 60s by ten. Dewpoints will be dropping to more comfortable numbers in the 50s for tomorrow!

OVERNIGHT: Clearing skies and much more comfortable. It will be a good night to give the A/C a break as temperatures will drop to the mid 50s. We have not been that cool all week.

TOMORROW: We end the spring season with bright sunshine as high pressure brings a nice break from the heat, humidity and storm threat. Temperatures will warm to around 80 degrees. Clouds will increase later in the day towards evening as the next system quickly moves east.

OUTLOOK: Shower chances will return overnight Friday into Saturday as an area of low pressure along with some upper level energy dives just to our south. This means we start the weekend with clouds and scattered showers. Temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid 70s. High pressure returns as well as a building ridge bringing dry and sunny conditions for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be a bit warmer in the lower 80s. Next system advances towards us Tuesday but most of the day remains dry with the rain threat very late towards evening. Highs will warm to the mid 80s. Showers and storms are more likely with the passage of a cold front on Wednesday. Highs will manage the low 80s then we dry out for Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

We welcome summer officially on Saturday but it won’t feel like summer for a few days as we get a break from the heat and humidity!

MaryEllen Pann, Chief Meteorologist

