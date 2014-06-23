Crime Stoppers offers $1,000 reward in Lancaster Twp. murder case

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of 26-year-old Jonathan D. Santiago.

Santiago was shot on June 15 as he was walking along the 400 block of S. West End Avenue in Lancaster Township. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told investigators that the people involved in the shooting may have fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Township Police Detective Brent Shultz at 717-569-6401 shultzb@police.co.lancaster.pa.us or Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.