Harrisburg City Police charge a second suspect in the December 12, 2013 homicide of Dailyl Jones. Zhaire Dekeyser, 18, of Harrisburg was charged last week on June 27 as a co-conspirator and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sunday night at about 9:30 pm Dekeyser was spotted walking in the area of North 4th and Emerald Streets. He was taken into custody without incident.