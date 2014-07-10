Happening today: Veterans, military spouses job fair

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation will be hosting a job fair for Central Pennsylvania veterans and military spouses on Thursday.

The “Hiring our Heroes” event will take place between 10am and 1pm at Fort Indiantown Gap Armory at 880 Bearty Avenue in Annville, Lebanon County.

More than 55 employers are expected to participate with jobs available for veterans and military spouses of all ranks and level of experience.

The event will also include a free workshop focused on resume writing, interview skills, and job search techniques.

Interested job seekers can register for free at hiringourheroes.org. Walk-in seekers are allowed, though veterans must provide proof of service.