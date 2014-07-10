Man to stand trial for role in state police shooting

A Dauphin County judge has ruled that a man accused of shooting a state police trooper in West Hanover Township last month will stand trial.

David E. Ricker, 50, of West Hanover Township, is charged with criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault and aggravated assault of a police officer. A judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence for Ricker to stand trial in the shooting.

The incident happened June 1 at Ricker’s home located along the 7600 block of Greenhill Road.

Ricker is accused of shooting Trooper Michael Trotta multiple times after a confrontation in his garage. Trooper Trotta was investigating a hit-and-run report when the exchange of gunfire took place, according to court documents.

Ricker was also injured in the shooting.

A trial date will be set at next month’s formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 28.