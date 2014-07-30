Police investigate homes and vehicles damaged by gunshots in West Hanover Township

State Police are investigating an incident where several houses and vehicles were damaged by bullet holes this morning in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

Police said residents reported shots were fired from a small car in the 7000 block of Devonshire Heights Road around 1:45 a.m Wednesday.

According to police, numerous shell casing that were found on scene determined that a 12 gauge shotgun was the gun that was used.

Anyone with any information involving this incident is asked to call State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.