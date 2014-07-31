Restaurant bans noisy children from its dining room

A popular restaurant in California has a ” no noisy children” policy. Tourists say they don’t think it’s fair, but the owner says it’s not hurting his bottom line. The policy includes no strollers, no high chairs, and no booster chairs.

Fisherman’s Wharf is one of the biggest tourist attractions and the sign at Old Fisherman’s Grotto, some say, sends the wrong message.

The owner says this policy has been in place for two years and they’ve had two signs up since then and a third one was just added to the restaurant.

