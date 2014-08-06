Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Smokey Bear Turns 70

Smokey Bear, one of the most well-known icons in advertising history, is starring in a new round of public service advertisements to celebrate his upcoming 70th birthday and to further his famous message, “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires.”  Joining us to talk about Smokey’s birthday and wildfires in our area is Keith Ewan a fire forester with the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry.