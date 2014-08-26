× Harrisburg city treasurer charged with theft

The treasurer for Harrisburg City is facing theft charges, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Edward Marsico.

John R. Campbell, 26, of Harrisburg, was charged Tuesday with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.

Campbell is accused of taking funds from the Historic Harrisburg Association, where he formerly worked as the executive director, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office.

The investigation came to light in December when board members at the Historic Harrisburg Association noticed their “Light Up Harrisburg” account was lower than expected. Authorities said Campbell wrote 10 checks to himself totaling more than $8,000.

Campbell is expected to turn himself in later this week.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to announce an interim treasurer for the City of Harrisburg.