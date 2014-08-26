Harrisburg city treasurer charged with theft
The treasurer for Harrisburg City is facing theft charges, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Edward Marsico.
John R. Campbell, 26, of Harrisburg, was charged Tuesday with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.
Campbell is accused of taking funds from the Historic Harrisburg Association, where he formerly worked as the executive director, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office.
The investigation came to light in December when board members at the Historic Harrisburg Association noticed their “Light Up Harrisburg” account was lower than expected. Authorities said Campbell wrote 10 checks to himself totaling more than $8,000.
Campbell is expected to turn himself in later this week.
Mayor Eric Papenfuse will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to announce an interim treasurer for the City of Harrisburg.
ed simms
I am sure the treasurer of a city the size of Harrisburg makes pretty good money. Most people would giver their right arm to get one of these government jobs. Here;s a guy who is sitting in pretty good shape in the job category but still steals from his bosses (the taxpayers). They should give him some jail time, not just the usual ‘time off with pay’ and a slap on the wrist. I was told when I was small repeatedly by my parents not to take anything that doesn’t belong to me. Stealing is wrong. Of course, in this day and age it’s OK to do whatever you want. How sad!
RC
Please, read the article. The funds weren’t stolen from the city (Taxpayers). Historic Harrisburg Association is a Non-profit. The city Treasurer is a part time position. I agree with you on the theft though. How can anyone be so STUPID!! He has lost all of his credibility. He has no honor. I think jail time would definitely be in order.
mike
Only in dauphin county can you turn yourself in at your earliest convenience when your a white person but a black person has the duty by whites to be embarrassed to the upmost by all means necessary
heatherortiz
Way to pull the race card – once again.
Amy
It’s harrisburg would you expect any different . Seems like white collar crime is more respected no matter what the race is . Plenty of examples in gov that prove this statement . Guess we should be politically correct and rename ” white collar crime” to something else .
