Police find people living in deplorable conditions in Enola

East Pennsboro Police say they found a family living in deplorable and unsafe conditions in Enola. Officers and an employee of Children and Youth Services were called to a home in the first block of East Beale Avenue Monday afternoon. James and Stephanie Brennan live at the home.

When they were left inside, they say they were overwhelmed by the odor of feces and urine. One officer said his eyes teared up and he found it difficult to breathe. There were large piles of clothing and debris throughout the home, according to court documents. The clutter made it difficult to move.

There were holes on the second floor that passed clear through to the first floor. Three cats and two dogs live at the home as well. Officers found dead mice throughout the home and a decomposing cat. Additionally, there was standing water and maggots in the kitchen sink.

The bathroom sink was cluttered and unusable. The toilet was filthy and had feces in it. Officers say there was no food in the home. Piles of feces were everywhere, even on the children’s beds, according to court documents. Stephanie Brennan said the children usually sleep in the living room or on a loveseat outside the home.

Charges of Recklessly Endangering and Endangering the Welfare of Children were filed against filed against James D. and Stephanie Marie Brennan.