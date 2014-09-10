× Newville man charged with two DUIs in one day

CARLISLE, Pa. (WPMT)- A Newville man is facing his second driving under the influence charge after investigators said he caused an accident just hours after he was released from police custody.

Carlisle Police were called to Ritner Highway and Allen Road for a three-vehicle accident on Sept. 4. According to police reports, Andrew Klumpp, 32, was identified as the driver of the initial striking vehicle. Klumpp was under the influence of narcotics and was arrested at the scene, police said.

When officers dropped Klumpp off at Cumberland County Prison for processing–they were told that this was Klumpp’s second DUI arrest of the day.

According to police, Klumpp had been arrested earlier in Newville by State Police.

Klumpp is charged with DUI and careless driving.