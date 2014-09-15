Mild Monday with sunshine to clouds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILD START: After a chilly start, we’re mild with sun to get the work week started. Highs hit the lower 70s, several degrees below average. Clouds will begin to slip in late as our next system races toward us. Expect overcast skies and some showers while you sleep tonight. Lows drop to the middle 50s.

MIDWEEK COOLNESS: Partly cloudy skies early give way to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. Highs again are in the lower 70s. Then, the sun stays with us for Wednesday and Thursday and Friday. All days feature highs near 70° and lows in the upper 40s to near 50°. We may see some added clouds on Thursday, but it looks dry all week! Fall like fore sure!

WEEKEND: We wait for our next weather maker late in the weekend. Until then, we’re warming on Saturday with highs in the middle 70s, a bit closer to seasonal averages. It’s partly cloudy and dry. Sunday, we make it to the middle to upper 70s. It’s mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers late in the day.

Have a marvelous Monday!

“The creation of a thousand forests is in one acorn.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

- Jeff Jumper, WPMT FOX43 Morning Meteorologist

Follow me on Twitter: @JeffJumperWX

Like me on Facebook: Jeff Jumper FOX43