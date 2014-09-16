Man escapes from police during high-speed chase on I-83

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPMT)- Authorities are looking for a man who escaped from police during a high-speed chase along Interstate 83 in Newberry Township last week.

Police said 25-year-old Troy Michael Hemming fled from officers during a traffic stop near the Newberry Commons on Sept. 12.

According to police reports, Hemming sped off onto I-83 north until he got off the highway at Exit 35. Investigators found his vehicle abandoned along the 600 block of Salem Road.

Officers searched his vehicle and found an assault rifle and ammunition inside.

Police said Hemming has multiple outstanding warrants. He is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless endangering another person and multiple traffic offenses.

Anyone with information about Hemming’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 717-938-2608.

 