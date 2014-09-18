High pressure brings dry and cool conditions for Friday

THIS EVENING: With a fairly dry airmass in place we’ll once again see the puffy cumulus clouds dissipate this evening. Moisture starved front should drop south by evening. Temps will fall to upper 50s to near 60 by 10pm.

MORNING: We may see some patchy fog and a few clouds early on but plenty of sunshine late morning as the sun starts to warm things up. Temps will need a boost after starting in the mid to upper 40s. Quite chilly.

TOMORROW: Sunshine will start to mix with clouds as onshore sets up with the high moving east of us. Winds will come in from the east-southeast providing for more moisture and clouds increasing. Cool afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70 are expected to end the week.

HSFF: You’ll need a few things to keep you warm like a jacket, sweatshirt and something warm to drink like hot chocolate. It will be chilly in the 60s at kickoff and as you head home. Our game of the week is Cedar Crest at Warwick. Good luck to both teams and have a wonderful time at the game for those of you that will be attending.

OUTLOOK: Heading into the weekend the moisture will increase but so does the temperatures. After a drizzly, foggy start Saturday, with the shift of the winds, we’ll see the skies brightening by afternoon and that will boost our temps well into the 70s. Clouds start to increase by early Sunday as the next frontal system moves in. Overnight lows will not be as chilly staying in the 50s and we could hit 80 in spots by Sunday as the flow shifts to the southwest pumping in milder air through the day. There could be a few late day showers with the front but most of the daytime hours look to remain rain free. Behind the weak cold front will be much chillier air for early next week. Strong upper level trough settles in over the area. It doesn’t lift out until Wednesday at which time we start to warm back up.

MaryEllen Pann, Chief Meteorologist

