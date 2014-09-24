Man found passed out in woman’s bed in West Fairview Township

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Posted 1:20 PM, September 24, 2014, by
WEST FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP (WPMT)-An Enola man is facing charges after police say they found him passed out on a woman’s bed early Sunday.

A woman returned to her apartment along the 1100 block of 2nd Street in West Fairview Township around 2:29 a.m. and found 44-year-old Barry Lee Swartz Jr. passed out in her bed, according to police reports.

Investigators said Swartz was intoxicated.   He was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison on $1,000 bail.

Swartz is charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness. He has since posted bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

 

 