× Freshly poured cement damaged; four juveniles charged

CARLISLE, Pa.(WPMT)- Four young boys picked the wrong place to write in freshly poured cement. The sidewalk in front of the Cumberland County Courthouse. It happened at about 6 pm on September 18. A passerby noticed the juveniles writing in the cement and called police.

The boys tried to flee, but an officer found them hiding a short distance away from the scene of the crime. The juveniles wrote names, curse words and made derogatory drawings in two separate locations in the cement. The damage is estimated at $1,000.

Carlisle Borough Police filed Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief charges against the youths today.