Penn State shooting threat suspect arrested
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Suspect in custody after shooting at Indiana middle school
-
There has been, on average, 1 school shooting every week this year
-
Reports: Former Penn State receiver Allen Robinson intends to sign with Chicago Bears
-
PA Senate approves legislation geared toward helping reduce school violence
-
Gov. Scott offers to send extra officers to Parkland school
-
-
Two people charged with vandalizing Nittany Lion statue on Penn State’s Main Campus
-
How Patriots’ Julian Edelman helped stop a potential school shooting
-
Man arrested in connection to shooting death of 25-year-old in York City
-
Former Shippensburg University quarterback, Ryan Zapoticky, receives rookie mini camp invite from Buffalo Bills
-
Saquon Barkley drafted 2nd overall by the New York Giants
-
-
Winning on and off the court
-
Penn State redshirt freshman Robert Martin is ‘done with football’
-
FOX43 Capitol Beat – State Rep. Mark Rozzi